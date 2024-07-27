 
Halsey lovingly reacts to Britney Spears' hurtful post over 'Lucky' music video

Halsey responds to Britney Spears on X as she slammed her in a now-deleted post over her new music video

July 27, 2024

Halsey responded to Britney Spears right after the Princess of Pop deleted a post slamming her over her new music video, Lucky, which officially dropped on Friday.

In the music video, whose tune is inspired by Britney's 2000 track of the same name, the Without Me hitmaker channeled Spears.

After the song was dropped, Britney initially stated that she was "upset" and threatened to sue Halsey over the music video, before deleting the post and claiming that her phone was hacked.

In response, the mother-of-one cleared the air and typed out on X, "and I love Britney!!!!'"

Furthermore, Halsey began at length by admitting, "I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."

In regards to the music video, after teasing a sneak-peak, Halsey also unveiled that she had gotten Britney's "blessing" to sample the 2000 track, as per Daily Mail's reports. 

Moreover, earlier last week, the publication reported that a social media user questioned the Without Me singer if Spears had been "involved" with the new single and the star responded, "yes of course! I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"

According to the publication, her new Lucky music video was directed by Gia Coppola, the granddaughter of acclaimed director, Francis Ford Coppola.

