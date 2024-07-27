 
Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday

Rod Stewart has battled cancer twice overcoming prostate cancer in 2019 and thyroid cancer in 2000

July 27, 2024

Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday

Rob Stewart talked about his approaching 80th birthday.

In an interview with The Sun, Stewart, who will turn 80 in January 2025, expressed his determination to live fully despite health challenges.

Stewart, who has battled cancer twice, said, “I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.”

He overcame prostate cancer in 2019 and thyroid cancer in 2000, which significantly impacted his voice.

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy,” he added.

Stewart said, “I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.”

He admitted being more aware of his health, saying, “I am more aware of my health now than before. You should be when you start ­getting on a bit. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there.”

