‘Deadpool & Wolverine': Check out all Hollywood A-list cameos

Check out all the A-lister cameos in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine'

Deadpool & Wolverine has been making a buzz since the makers of the movie dropped its first look.

However, after the movie was released on July 26, 2024, the moviegoers were left stunned to see their favourite Hollywood stars making a cameo in the movie besides the leading actors, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

From Henry Cavill to Blake Lively, here is a list of all the actors who have a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine:



Henry Cavill

Picture Source: X

One of the most surprising cameo in the movie was of Henry Cavill.

The British actor has been roped in many rumours since the start of the year that he might have a potential future for the character in the MCU, probably as 'Captain Britain'.

However not as 'Captain Britain' but the Man of Steel star did appear in the MCU’s film as a Wolverine variant.

Chris Evans

Picture Source: X

Chris Evans has a special appearance in a movie, not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four.

Jennifer Garner

Picture Source: X

Jennifer Garner, who previously starred in 2003’s Daredevil as Elektra, made a cameo, reprising her previous role.

Channing Tatum

Picture Source: X

Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum made a rare appearance as the charismatic Cajun mutant Gambit in the super-hero threequel.

Blake Lively

Picture Source: X

Lady Deadpool of Deadpool & Wolverine is none other than Blake Lively. Although she does not remove her mask throughout the film, her name is mentioned next to the female character in the post credit-scene.