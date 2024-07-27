Meghan Markle will attend the 2027 Invictus Games with Prince Harry: report

After Prince Harry said he will never bring his wife Meghan Markle to the UK due to security threats, a royal expert has revealed that the Duchess would most definitely fly to the country.



According to a recent report by Fox News Digital, the Duchess of Sussex will come to the UK to attend the 2027 Invictus Games with her husband.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Christopher Andersen made the shocking claim, saying that Meghan is likely to attend the event.

However, the couple will not bring their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the country, the expert revealed.

"There’s zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games," Andersen claimed. "I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

“Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way. Neither do the British courts,” he added.

The expert continued: "The feeling in the U.K. is that the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and therefore are not entitled to state-funded police protection. Harry has one more legal appeal left, but that’s a long shot."