 
Geo News

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics

Serena Williams made her red carpet appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside her husband

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics 

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian just added a new title for himself to the list.

Apart from being the tennis star’s husband, Adira’s dad and one of the founding members of Reddit, he is also now Serena Williams’ “umbrella holder.”

As the couple walked along the red carpet of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ohanian stood behind his wife, carrying an umbrella to protect Williams from drenching in the pouring rain.

During commentary for Eurosport, a commentator, most probably, failed to recognize Ohanian and referred to him as Williams’ “umbrella holder.”

Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics

"She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She's got someone just behind us holding an umbrella," Laura Woods, the commentator, could be heard saying as per the video on X, formerly Twitter.

"Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you."

Woods’ little mix-up led to quite funny reaction on the post, including Ohanian himself, who jollily reposted a post about the incident from Tennis Letter.

"TV commentator: 'Serena Williams even has her own personal umbrella holder'. FYI… the ‘umbrella holder’ ’is Alexis Ohanian, her husband. He’s one of the founders of Reddit," the Tennis Letter captioned the post.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine' shocking box office collection revealed
‘Deadpool & Wolverine' shocking box office collection revealed
Henry Cavill fans receive exciting update
Henry Cavill fans receive exciting update
Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to resume acting ‘out of guilt'
Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to resume acting ‘out of guilt'
‘Deadpool & Wolverine': Check out all Hollywood A-list cameos
‘Deadpool & Wolverine': Check out all Hollywood A-list cameos
Lady Gaga leaves fans disappointed with Olympic opening ceremony gig video
Lady Gaga leaves fans disappointed with Olympic opening ceremony gig
'Rings of Power' to show romance between good & evil?
'Rings of Power' to show romance between good & evil?
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step after criticism video
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step after criticism
Meghan Markle regrets marrying Prince Harry six years after marriage? video
Meghan Markle regrets marrying Prince Harry six years after marriage?