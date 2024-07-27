Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian just added a new title for himself to the list.

Apart from being the tennis star’s husband, Adira’s dad and one of the founding members of Reddit, he is also now Serena Williams’ “umbrella holder.”

As the couple walked along the red carpet of the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ohanian stood behind his wife, carrying an umbrella to protect Williams from drenching in the pouring rain.

During commentary for Eurosport, a commentator, most probably, failed to recognize Ohanian and referred to him as Williams’ “umbrella holder.”

"She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She's got someone just behind us holding an umbrella," Laura Woods, the commentator, could be heard saying as per the video on X, formerly Twitter.

"Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you."

Woods’ little mix-up led to quite funny reaction on the post, including Ohanian himself, who jollily reposted a post about the incident from Tennis Letter.

"TV commentator: 'Serena Williams even has her own personal umbrella holder'. FYI… the ‘umbrella holder’ ’is Alexis Ohanian, her husband. He’s one of the founders of Reddit," the Tennis Letter captioned the post.