Adam Levine, Jake Gyllenhaal are 'diaper' friends

The friendship of Adam Levine and Jake Gyllenhaal is so strong that the latter revealed they have known each other since they "were both in diapers."



In a throwback interview to Teen PEOPLE’s December 2004/January 2005 issue, the Marvel star said his bond with the Maroon 5 frontman started from a young age when they attended the same elementary school.

Giving a hint at their closeness, the Prisoners star recalled the Girls Like You singer visited him on his 2002 Moonlight Mile set and dropped the She Will Be Loved demo in his trailer.

“It means a lot to me,” he said at the time. “It makes me smile to think that I was one of the first people to ever hear it.”

Besides this, Jake showered praise upon the pop band saying “You can listen to it a hundred times over.”

He continued, “Their music was written with the intention of being listened to by many, many, many people,” noting, “And now it is.”