Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost 'not placing boundaries' in marriage: Report

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost share a 2-year-old son, Cosmo

July 27, 2024

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost seemingly know how to keep their marriage tight amid busy schedules.

A source recently shared about the celebrity couple, “Even though their careers take them far away from each other, they go the distance to make their relationship work,” per Life & Style.

The insider went on to mention that despite being completely occupied with their personal commitment, the duo “use FaceTime and Zoom, they meet up on weekends,” and try not to “place boundaries on each other.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October 2020 and share a 2-year-old son, Cosmo.

Colin is a comedian and Scarlett is an acting sensation, but “support each other’s careers and dreams,” the source continued.

Wrapping up the chat, the source noted, “They thrive on creativity and love being busy. That’s one of many things they have in common.”

For those unversed, the Black Widow alum shares a 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac as well.

In an earlier interview with People magazine, the actress revealed about her daughter, “She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie,” adding, “She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God.” 

