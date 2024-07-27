Adele faces a new dilemma as husband changes priorities: Source

Adele is reportedly in a tough position as husband Rich Paul continued to work in America.



As per a new report of Life & Style, “It’s true that Adele would love nothing more than to come back to the U.K. and make it her primary residence whilst keeping a base in Hollywood.”

However, the source revealed that her husband Rich Paul’s work engagements in Sin city are keeping her from visiting her beloved homeland U.K.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rich is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, a sports agency that boasts LeBron James as a client, among other top athletes.

“Rich could never just pack up and leave L.A. because all his clients are in America,” the insider explained.

The source also mentioned, “He needs to be on their time zone, he’s got to be schmoozing people face to face, going to games, meeting with other agents and team owners.”

They also claimed that if Rich decided on “moving to the U.K. would mean he’d be walking away from a thriving business,” pointing out, “He’s so passionate about his work, he just can’t see doing that.”

“It does pose a little bit of a dilemma because Adele is really homesick,” the insider also spilled the beans.

They declared in conclusion, “Right now they’re looking at a situation where they can divide their time with him making more effort to get to know her U.K. roots as well.”