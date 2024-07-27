 
Keanu Reeves expresses his relation to never-ending 'grief'

Keanu Reeves discussed his relation to grief as he promoted his new novel, 'The Book of Elsewhere'

July 27, 2024

Keanu Reeves just co-related his relation to on-screen and real-life death.

In different blockbuster films, the actor has defied laws of physics, dodged bullets and escaped death in projects like Point Break (1991), Speed (1994), The Matrix (1999) and John Wick (2014).

However, the 59-year-old star has been surrounded by the tragedy of death in his off-screen life, enduring heartbreaking losses of numerous loved ones, and how he thinks of his own inevitable end.

Promoting his latest sci-fi novel, The Book of Elsewhere, that he co-wrote with China Miéville, he told BBC News, “I’m thinking about death all the time,”

“There’s something ultimately about the creative gesture that comes from pain,” he added.

His book revolves around the story of a warrior who has seen the rise and fall of hundreds of civilizations but cannot be killed himself, despite wanting it desperately.

The Book of Elsewhere seems to be quite similar to Reeves’ comic series, BRZRKR, featuring a square-jawed hero whose life is filled with losses. These similarities are not unnoticed to the actor however, speaking from his own backstory, Reeves continued the conversation.

“Grief changes shape, but it never ends,” he said, adding, “People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better.’ They’re wrong.”

