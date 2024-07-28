Queen Elizabeth II found comfort in William, Kate when she could ‘hardly see'

Queen Elizabeth II found great comfort through Kate Middleton and Prince William during her final days.



Her Majesty, who passed away jn 2023, became frail and fragile towards the end of her life.

It is now repeated that the Queen found immense strength from William and his wife, who ensured the monarchy is in safe hands.

Royal author Robert Jobson writes for MailOnline: "Her health deteriorated rapidly over the following three months.

"She struggled terribly with failing eyesight, and had difficulty even lifting a teapot to fill her cup."

And a source close to the late Queen revealed: "Her Majesty could hardly see and just didn't have the strength.

"She would get terribly frustrated as she hated causing a mess, pouring it over the tray. She asked for a smaller pot and would get frustrated when the staff forgot and brought the big one."

Speaking of William and Kate, the expert then added: "As her strength ebbed away, it brought her immense comfort to know the monarchy could be entrusted to the next two generations."