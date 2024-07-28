 
Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy tour might 'make or break' her career?

Taylor Tomlinson is gearing up for her new comedy 'Save Me Tour' that begins on October 4, 2024

July 28, 2024

Taylor Tomlinson is gearing up for her latest comedic tour and some people might not be happy to hear the content she might put out.

Sharing a snippet from one of her previous gigs, Tomlinson could be heard passing rather witty comments over her “religious upbringing.”

“I’m not religious anymore,” she exclaimed adding, “I have had some friends find religion as adults recently, which is very upsetting.”

Continuing her rather comparative sketch, she stated, “If you grow up and you’re not religious anymore and your adult friends find religion, it feels like God is your s***** ex-boyfriend who’s now getting it together for your friend.”

Fans were quite quick to divide in categories of love and hate over the not only the gig that Tomlinson but also the upcoming tour that she announced in the caption.

“Do you have religious trauma? Oh do I have the tour for you. SAVE ME TOUR TICKETS ON SALE NOW,” she wrote.

A fan quickly took to the comments section to write, “judging by the comments this tour is gonna p*** off a bunch of people and I am so here for it.”

However, a user who represented a different opinion, penned, “nah that’s what religious people do, Jesus heals, loves & saves.”

