Rita Ora breaks 'sad' news of concert cancellation amid health scare

Rita Ora announced the cancellation of her Campus Fesztival performance in Hungary

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Rita Ora just called off her scheduled show due to a health scare.

The 33-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account to upload an apologetic Story just hours before her show in Hungary.

As per her schedule, she was set to perform at Campus Fesztival in Debrecen but after spending the night in a Budapest hospital but following “doctor’s orders”, Rita had had to cancel and “rest thoroughly.”

However, she did not confirm to her 16.1 million followers what exactly happened to her health but she wrote, “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight.”

The For You singer continued, “Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders”

“I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding,” she concluded.

Her rather concerning update comes just a few days after she magnificently performed in Vilnius, Lithuania, through heavy rain, in front of 50,000 people, as per Daily Mail.

Rita Ora’s next performance is expected to be on August 16, in Slovakia, where the Lovestream Festival would be held.

