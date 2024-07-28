 
Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel with 'new mask' as villain

July 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe but this time not as Iron Man.

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, revealed on Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con that Downey is back.

Feige announced the return of the Oppenheimer actor to portray the role of villain Victor von Doom/ Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Before announcing, Feige teased, “there is one very important character required to do Secret Wars justice,” adding that they will require “the greatest actor in the world” for Doctor Doom.

During the event, Downey Jr also took the stage to talk about his return in MCU, saying, “New mask, same task.”

“What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters,” he added.

On Instagram later Downey Jr posted a clip from the event of revealing himself behind the mask, alongside the caption, “New mask, same task.”

Feige also revealed that directors Anthony and Joe Russo will return to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

