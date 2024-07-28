 
Marvel announces new title for ‘The Fantastic Four‘

‘The Fantastic Four’ will release in July 2025

July 28, 2024

Marvel has just announced a new title for the reboot of The Fantastic Four film starring Pedro Pascal.

It was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Marvel panels, which was attended by the upcoming film cast members aswell.

During the panel, many new details of the upcoming project were revealed including the title of The Fantastic Four.

The reboot has now been named as The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Moreover, it was also revealed by filmmaker Matt Shakman that shooting would begin from next week.

The set of the film would be inspired by a retro-future version of New York, according to the filmmaker.

A footage of a 1960s-style film was also teased to the audience of the panel during the discussion.

Written by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Peter Cameron, the new movie will feature Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

The additional cast of the film includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

