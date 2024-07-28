 
King Charles' upkeep charges bashed amid cancer

All the upkeep charges King Charles demands for his monarchy has just come under fire

July 28, 2024

King Charles has just been called out for all the charges its monarchy needs to sustain itself, so much so that its caused many to wonder if its even value for money.

Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In one of those pieces of hers, she posed the question, “Does the royal family deliver value for the $1.51 they cost every Brit?”

Because “It’s a question that has always set the Cromwellian fault-finders against flag-waving sorts eagerly citing the extent to which the Windsors prop up the national GDP.”

“The words of Notorious B.I.G. have never been more applicable – mo money? Mo problems,” she added while referncing everything.

For those unversed with the royal family’s funding, as of 2025 its reported that Buckingham Palace and its monarch are said to receive a pay raise of almost 45%.

Other inflated costs the Crown incused in the past few years were also Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, as well as King Charles’ Coronation, and that meant more than £21 million were spent, compared to the allocated sovereign grant permits over 2022-23.

