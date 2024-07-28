 
Geo News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slapped with ridicule over their failed fairytale

Experts have just reduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale into a bit of ridicule

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slapped with ridicule over their failed fairytale
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slapped with ridicule over their failed fairytale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale of a wedding has just become a topic of ridicule.

Comments about everything have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “So let’s cast our minds back to that northern summer, when the fields rippled with golden wheat and Crown Inc was bathed in the reflected glow of the Sussexes’ big day, an event I am legally required to term ‘fairytale’.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Oh, it was lovely, positively Darling Buds of May-ian – love had won, and the monarchy had lucked out with their newest recruit.”

“But wait, what’s this? Entering the frame comes the baddie of the piece, Thomas Markle,” and that too, because of the way he spoke to the paparazzi, and staged photo’s, around the same time as calling in sick to the wedding. 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour'
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?