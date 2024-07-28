Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slapped with ridicule over their failed fairytale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale of a wedding has just become a topic of ridicule.

Comments about everything have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “So let’s cast our minds back to that northern summer, when the fields rippled with golden wheat and Crown Inc was bathed in the reflected glow of the Sussexes’ big day, an event I am legally required to term ‘fairytale’.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Oh, it was lovely, positively Darling Buds of May-ian – love had won, and the monarchy had lucked out with their newest recruit.”

“But wait, what’s this? Entering the frame comes the baddie of the piece, Thomas Markle,” and that too, because of the way he spoke to the paparazzi, and staged photo’s, around the same time as calling in sick to the wedding.