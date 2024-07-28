 
Florence Pugh slays in bold black outfit at Comic-Con

Florence Pugh will soon star in new Marvel film 'Thunderbolt'

July 28, 2024

Florence Pugh showed up at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con in a stylish attire on Saturday.

The 28-year-old actress attended star-studded Marvel Studios Press Line at the Hilton Bayfront hotel.

The Black Widow actress will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in upcoming Marvel film ‘Thunderbolts’.

Pugh attended the 4-day-event, donning a skin fitted black mini-dress. Talking about her accessories, the actress wore mostly silver.

Picture Source: X
Picture Source: X

She was joined by Sebastian Stan, her co-star who will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in in upcoming action movie.

Thunderbolts will release in theatres in April 2025. The film was previously scheduled for July 26, 2024, however, it was delayed to be released next year.

Moreover, the Pugh starrer movie will be the last film of Phase Five of the MCU.

Other celebrities who attended the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con were cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The annual event, which will conclude tonight on Sunday, officially began earlier this week on Thursday i.e. July 25, 2024.

