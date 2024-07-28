Meghan Markle fears more than the ‘knives and acid' from the UK

Meghan Markle’s fears of the UK have just been brought forward, as an expert clarifies what lies deeper than ‘acid and knife’ fears for the royal.

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo made this accusation against the Duchess of Sussex.

His comments have aired during a candid interview with GB News where her ‘Britain-phobia’ was brought to light.

According to Mr Heydel-Mankoo, “This is not about knives,” and “this is not about acid,” either.

All in all, “this is about Meghan's fear of booing,” in the UK.

He also admitted, “I think she is petrified that the great British public will vocalise their dislike of her.”

“And I actually think now she's become quite Britain-phobic,” as a result.

At one point in his chat he also got a little candid and admitted, “I don't think she actually likes this country because of all the negative associations she has with it from her time living here.”

Plus “I don't think she's ever really fit into this country anyway,” regardless as well.

After all Mr Heydel-Mankoo believes, “she's a California girl, she's not really part of that British upper crust that Prince Harry enjoys so much.”