‘Grim' Meghan Markle seeks to destroy King Charles

Meghan Markle has come under fire for the very first time for seeking was the destruction of the House of Windsor.

Royal commentator Julie Burchill began all the comments about Meghan Markle’s greed in her piece for Express UK.

This piece began by highlighting how “I thought that Meghan would eventually settle for a few bangles and some voice-over work.”

To Ms Burchill, “I had no idea that what this grim pair were actually seeking was the destruction of the House of Windsor, ostensibly on the grounds of racism, but actually because this was the one chance two mediocre people would get to feel mighty.”

“But with their most prestigious – and lucrative - deals behind them, and Meghan reduced to pottering about making jam, that Sovereign Grant - remaining at £86.3 million for the third consecutive year - must look like something really risking putting your hand in the cookie jar for,” she also chimed in to say before signing off.