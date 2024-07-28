Meghan Markle flies to New York by private jet, attends business summit with 'incredible women'

Meghan Markle recently attended a high-profile Hamptons business summit and was joined by a host of business people and celebrities alike.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting mother wore a natural-colored vest and pants look by Revolve as she attended the G9 Ventures Summer Summit hosted by Amy Griffin on Friday shortly after flying into New York.

Now, the Page Six has claimed that Markle flew in from Santa Barbara, California to New York by private jet with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima on Friday.

Jamie also posted photos on her Instagram handle.

The pictures show Meghan and several other summit attendees on Saturday.

She said, “Thank you so much Amy Griffin and G9 Ventures for the honor of speaking at and being part of such an incredible experience!

“What a gift to share the room with so many friends and incredible women who are forces for good, business, entrepreneurship, health, healing, leadership, and love in this world!”



