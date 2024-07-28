Kate Middleton dubbed 'strong' as she fights for life

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been dubbed ‘strong’ after she made her second public appearance at Wimbledon earlier this month.



Commenting on Kate Middleton’s appearance, the source told OK! Magazine that everyone was wondering if the Princess was going to appear at Wimbledon, and she did.

The insider said, “It’s nothing short of a miracle that she has fought this disease so well. She looked incredible — so strong despite the fact that she is fighting for her life.”

Meanwhile, the future queen also received praises from Karwai Tang, who photographed her at the match.

He said, “She seemed to look no different from the last Wimbledon. It felt like she is back.

“For [everyone] to cheer and clap when they came in was a great support for her. Wimbledon had been waiting with bated breath for her return, and she was back.”

Following her appearance, Kate Middleton shared photos from the event with Princess Charlotte and said, “Great to be back at Wimbledon!”



