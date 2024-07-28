Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new

Ben Affleck has shelled out a mouth-watering sum for his new home in Los Angeles after it was said he "hated" his Beverly Hills house.



The purchase comes on the heels of the listing of the lavish mansion which is spanned over 38,000-square-foot and includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter told Daily Mail the pair who jointly bought the property did not want to continue living in it.

“Jennifer and Ben decided to sell their house because neither one of them nor their kids felt like this place was home,” the tipster tattled. “It was too big, and the openness made them feel unsafe at times, and although they have around-the-clock security, something just didn’t feel right.”

Describing the Oscar winner's views toward the mansion, the source said he “hated the house more than” J.Lo and the martial woes between them sealed the fate of the property.

Also, the source dished, “The amount of money it costs just in utilities for that home was astronomical."