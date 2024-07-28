 
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift performed in Munich, Germany for her 'Eras Tour' after playing two nights in the city of Hamburg

Web Desk
July 28, 2024

Taylor Swift might just be accustomed to shaking off errors during her Eras Tour.

On Saturday, as she took the stage of the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany, for her Eras Tour stop, she suffered a minor mishap while performing her secret songs segment of the concert.

After she performed a medley of her two songs, Fresh Out the Slammer, from the album, The Tortured Poets Department and the 1989 track, You Are in Love, Swift then sat in front of her piano for a second medley.

As she opened the performance, the Lover crooner messed up the opening notes of the song, however she immediately turned it into a light hearted situation.

"Sometimes you just don't hit the right note, do you?" she said, as per a fan-recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor Swift then immediately launched her performance of the songs Ivy from Evermore and Call It What You Want from the album Reputation.

Additionally, this is not the first time the Blank Space hit-maker’s piano malfunctioned. During her Eras Tour stop in Milan earlier in July, her piano glitched during her concert to which the pop star quipped, "We have finally broken this thing.”


