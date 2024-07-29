Kevin Smith remembers final conversation with Shannen Doherty

Kevin Smith revealed the last conversation he had with the late Shannen Doherty.



On Saturday, July 27 at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the 53-year-old filmmaker talked about his last chat with the Charmed actress to People magazine.

Smith and Doherty first went to the fan convention in 1995 together to promote their comedy movie, Mallrats.

"It was weird when it came out, it didn't do well. But when we first came to the Comic-Con 29 years ago, man, we were embraced and we were largely embraced because of her, because she had the credibility in the crowd,” he told the outlet.

Before the actress passed, they discussed the screening of the director's eight films including Mallrats.

Smith said, "The last conversations we were having was about her coming out to Jersey for the Vulgarathon because she had done a bunch of cons and whatnot, and she met the Mallrats contingency and stuff."

"So I was like, 'Oh my God, Shannen, you come and watch the movie in our theater and stuff, that'll just put you on the throne', " he continued.

Moreover, Smith revealed that she wanted to do the sequel of Mallrats but closed the door after Doherty’s death.

However, one of his producers suggested getting the sequel "going again" and he said, "At the very least, as a 'for Shannen', that'd be a cool thing to do."

For those unversed, Doherty died in July after battling with breast cancer for years.