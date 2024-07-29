 
Geo News

Robert Downey Jr sends Hollywood in awe with Avengers return

Robert Downey Jr impresses with return to Avengers

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Robert Downey Jr’s return to Avengers has sparked reactions from famous Hollywood celebrities.

The 59-year-old will now prorate Doctor Doom, a new Marvel villain, in the upcoming Avengers movies.

"New mask, same task," Downey said as he revealed himself at the Comic-Con panel. "What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

Commenting on his sensational comeback to Avengers, Hollywood celebrities were quick to send appreciation.

"I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?" Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, wrote in the Instagram comments.

Mark Rufallo quipped: "Hey Brat, green suits you,

Russo brothers on thee contrary added: “We’ve always said green is your color…”

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh added: "I didn’t see this.”

She added: "I bet it went insane in there.' 

King Charles ‘incredibly frustrated' Sussex kids are on FaceTime video
King Charles ‘incredibly frustrated' Sussex kids are on FaceTime
Kaley Cuoco marks ‘soulmate' Tom Pelphrey's 42nd birthday
Kaley Cuoco marks ‘soulmate' Tom Pelphrey's 42nd birthday
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez feel 'unsafe' at splashy mansion
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez feel 'unsafe' at splashy mansion
Royals ‘amused' over Prince William up front competition with Meghan Markle video
Royals ‘amused' over Prince William up front competition with Meghan Markle
Giancarlo Esposito gets candid about entering the 'Captain America' world
Giancarlo Esposito gets candid about entering the 'Captain America' world
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman celebrate 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman celebrate 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Hayley Mills reminisces over her 1961 classic, 'The Parent Trap'
Hayley Mills reminisces over her 1961 classic, 'The Parent Trap'
Keanu Reeves makes hilarious admission about new book
Keanu Reeves makes hilarious admission about new book