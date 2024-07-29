Robert Downey Jr sends Hollywood in awe with Avengers return

Robert Downey Jr’s return to Avengers has sparked reactions from famous Hollywood celebrities.



The 59-year-old will now prorate Doctor Doom, a new Marvel villain, in the upcoming Avengers movies.

"New mask, same task," Downey said as he revealed himself at the Comic-Con panel. "What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

Commenting on his sensational comeback to Avengers, Hollywood celebrities were quick to send appreciation.

"I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?" Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, wrote in the Instagram comments.

Mark Rufallo quipped: "Hey Brat, green suits you,

Russo brothers on thee contrary added: “We’ve always said green is your color…”

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh added: "I didn’t see this.”

She added: "I bet it went insane in there.'