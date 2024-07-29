 
Prince Harry, Meghan do get 'best security' if they see important royals or attend royal events

Prince Harry shared his fears about bringing Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK

July 29, 2024

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her thoughts over the Duke’s security fears in UK.

Commenting on a GB News video, the royal author tweeted, “Harry and Meghan and kids do get the best security if they see important royals or attend royal events.

“Harry is asking for top class protection 24/7 paid for with our tax while being non-working royals. He could accept a slightly lower level but prefers to be awkward.”

In an interview last week, Prince Harry shared his fears about bringing Meghan Markle and kids back to the UK.

Prince Harry said, “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

