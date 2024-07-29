 
Sarah Ferguson reacts as she receives exciting news

Sarah Ferguson reacted after emotional Peaty had tears in his eyes

July 29, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has expressed her excitement after she received a good news from Olympics 2024.

The Team GB shared a photo of swimmer Adam Peaty on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “So so close.

“It’s silver for Adam Peaty in the men’s 100m breaststroke.”

Reacting to it, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “To come back in the way that you have is an inspiration to all watching on. Congratulations Adam Peaty on another Olympic medal!.”

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi stunned Adam Peaty to win a nail-biting 100m breaststroke final on Sunday.

An emotional Peaty had tears in his eyes afterwards but said they weren´t in any way a sign of sadness.

"I think anyone that´s done sport, I think if you´re willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there´s no such thing as a loss," he said.

"I´m so happy that the right man won it."

