Channing Tatum takes fans on a trip to his childhood

By
Web Desk
July 29, 2024

Channing Tatum gives a sweet treat to his fans as he posted a series of his old pictures on his social media account on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Free Guy star dropped nostalgic images from his childhood.

In regards to the caption of the carousel post of four photos, he wrote, “Hehehe these popped up on my phone. Man how many lifetimes ago was this.”

In the first picture, a young Tatum could be seen wearing an oversized brown trench coat and jeans with a brown wide-brim hat nearly covering his eyes as he grinned for the camera.

In the second black and white photo, he appeared to be sitting in a bucket, whereas the third photo featured Channing smiling in what appeared to be an elementary school portrait. 

Furthermore, in the fourth picture, Channing Tatum can be seen clutching an umbrella handle and wore the same wide-brimmed hat he sported on his head in the first photo.

It is worth mentioning here that the actor's nostalgic post came a day after the official Magic Mike Live Instagram account posted footage of the Magic Mike's Last Dance star joining the Las Vegas cast onstage to dance.

