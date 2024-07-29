King Charles receives sad news ahead of big Royal family gathering

King Charles faces humiliation as a key royal family member is set to defy his orders by snubbing his invite for major summer get together.



According to latest reports, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are set to refuse invitation to summer holiday with Charles at the Balmoral Palace in Scotland.

Speaking with The Express, a source close to the matter revealed that Charles is in for a heart break because he really wanted Zara and Mike to accompany him to Balmoral.

However, Zara is said to be interested in competing at the Wellington International Horse Trials, which will take place at the same time as Charles’ Balmoral vacation.

"Charles really wants Zara and the family to join him on the last Sunday in August for the bank holiday service, but understands that her horse competitions are extremely important to her,” the insider said.

They added, "Charles is hoping that they [the Tindalls] will be able to come up the week earlier to muck in with the rest of the family so that everyone can enjoy the picnics and walks planned on the estate.”

"Mia, Lena and Lucas get on amazingly well with George, Charlotte and Louis,” they continued, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids.

"There will be lots of children there this year so they are planning a mixture of adult and junior events to keep everyone entertained."