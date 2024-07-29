 
Kim Kardashian strict rules drive North West into Bianca Censori arms?

North West outing with Bianca Censori comes after Kim Kardashian's strict rules

Web Desk
July 29, 2024

After North West enjoyed a lovely weekend with her stepmother Bianca Censori, the focus was shifted to Kim Kardashian's recent decision to apply strict rules for her kids.

It comes on Saturday as the eldest daughter of Kanye West was on her way with family to watch Deadpool & Wolverine in Los Angeles.

The outing meanwhile comes after the mother-of-four acknowledged Khloe Kardashian to be right in her ways of parenting her kids.

During The Kardashians episode, the Skims mogul told her sister that she had ditched her lenient way of dealing with her kids and it worked.

"Well, I think I started to see a therapist and… I just saw her once, but she was like… the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time," she continued. 

"Of course you’re like duh, of course, you know, but having strict rules on like there can be no phones during meals, they’re gonna fight and kick and scream for like a week and then you gotta get through it. I never wanted to deal for that week."

"I mean, I just started implementing stricter scheduling. I know I made fun of Khloe for that and she’s still too militant," the 43-year-old admitted.

Not to mention, Kim previously said North loved more at Kanye's apartment than living in her Calabasas mansion.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, "Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,"' she said.

