Khloé Kardashian pokes at Kim Kardashian over her dress

Khloé Kardashian playfully teases her sister Kim Kardashian over her golden dress

July 29, 2024

The Good American co-founder celebrated her son Tatum’s second birthday with a dinosaur-themed party, and Khloe called out Kim for her fashion choices as she sported a golden dress.

In regards to this, Khloé stated, “Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here,” while being behind the camera as she filmed Kim donning a long sparkling gold gown with a matching purse.

Furthermore, the SKIMS founder began at length by admitting while standing next to her daughter Chicago, “I'm moving, I either had one fancy or workout clothes. What do you want?”

It is pertinent to mention that Tatum’s party had plenty of themed decoration, snacks and activities. 

As far as the birthday party is concerned, the entrance to the birthday bash was decorated with a blue, green, pale pink and white balloon arch with a sign at the door which read, “Tatum Two-a-Saurus,” along with a large dinosaur statue.

Additionally, Tatum was also treated to a three-tier birthday cake and a many balloons with dark spots resembling dinosaur eggs.

