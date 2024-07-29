Colin Farrell appears fully unrecognizable in 'Batman' spin-off series

Colin Farrell has shocked his fans with his transformation in a trailer of The Penguin.



The actor recently made an appearance in the new HBO series, which is a spin-off series of The Batman.

The actor is playing the role of Oz Cobb aka 'The penguin' in the upcoming DC series.

Based on the villainous Batman character, the eight-episode series will take place after Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman movie which was released in 2022.

Earlier this weekend, Colin appeared at Comic-Con in San Diego where the new trailer was unveiled which showed Colin’s character attempting to take hold of Gotham’s word of crime.

Apart from him, the series also stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell.

Produced by DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is based on the DC Comics character Penguin.

The series explores The Penguin's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld.

Set to release on September 19, 2024, the first episode of The Penguin will air on HBO and on Max.