Angelina Jolie reflects on 'insane' incident of life

At a young age, Angelina Jolie was having such mental health issues that she decided to take her life by hiring a hitman.



Reflecting on her dark phase, she previously told in interviews that she was having suicidal thoughts at 22, however, she was reluctant to do suicide because of her family.

So, the Oscar winner recalled she chose another option: hiring a killer to do what she cannot and stage it like a robbery.

"This is going to sound insane but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me," she told IMDB.

"They're not that hard to find in New York. As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they're young. I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn't give enough or do enough if I'd taken my own life," the Lara Croft actress further dished to Face Magazine.

"So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life like in a 'robbery' then it would be murder and it wouldn't be that anyone would feel they'd let me down," the 49-year-old added.

Angelina however was saved after the hitman talked her out of it. "He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I'd stick it out."