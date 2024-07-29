Bianca Censori remains firm against the moral outcry

 
July 29, 2024

A wave of moral outrage dogged Bianca Censori as she continued to defy the modesty norms by wearing more shocking outfits that show she will dress in the way she likes to.

The findings were from Judi James, a body language expert who analyzed the Yeezy architect's latest look in the pool at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. 

The wife of Kanye West was in a bright yellow bikini top and a throng bikini in the same colour.

The expert believes Bianca is sending a message to those who are "shunning" her by wearing this outfit in an act of "resilience and defiance."

She told The Mirror, "There seems to be something of a friendly power-grab from Bianca recently, who seems to be keen to eclipse husband Kanye with her eye-catching outfits."

Adding, "This bikini looks like a gesture of resilience and defiance to anyone claiming she will get shunned from top establishments or even get fined."

In the meantime, Bianca was recently spotted with North West as the duo along with Kanye went to the theatre to watch Deadpool & Wolverine.

