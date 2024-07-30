 
Geo News

Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations

Lily Allen dished dirt on 'famous beggy friend' James Corden

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Lily Allen reacts to James Cordens leading on accusations
Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations

Lily Allen recently made some bold remarks about James Corden.

During an episode of her podcast, Miss Me? Allen labeled Corden a "beg friend."

Corden was a guest on Allen's BBC chat show, Lily Allen and Friends, in 2008.

She described Corden as persistent and flirtatious during their interactions.

"James Corden was a bit of a beg friend, for me. [He] came on my chat show and was very flirtatious with me, and we sort of made friends and I introduced him to a group of my friends," she said.

Allen also addressed being accused of "leading him on or something" by Corden. However, she repeated that she "definitely wasn’t"

She added, "I’d say if I’ve ever had a famous beggy friend it was James Corden, back in the day. He’s not begging me anymore. I’m not begging him either. I can’t do anything for him now. He’s good."

Notably, The History Boys actor has not yet responded to Allen's recent comments.

King Charles urgent statement as children dead in Southport knife attack video
King Charles urgent statement as children dead in Southport knife attack
Slash's reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?
Slash's reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?
Rod Stewart vows to 'enjoy' the 'last few years' he has
Rod Stewart vows to 'enjoy' the 'last few years' he has
Taylor Tomlinson gushes over 'the nicest' San Francisco welcome video
Taylor Tomlinson gushes over 'the nicest' San Francisco welcome
Ryan Reynolds not behind viral 'Dancepool' mask for 'Deadpool 3'?
Ryan Reynolds not behind viral 'Dancepool' mask for 'Deadpool 3'?
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky make wedding plans: 'Everyone's excited' video
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky make wedding plans: 'Everyone's excited'
Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims
Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims
Sebastian Stan says Bucky Barnes has 'nine lives' in Marvel
Sebastian Stan says Bucky Barnes has 'nine lives' in Marvel