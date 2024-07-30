Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations

Lily Allen recently made some bold remarks about James Corden.

During an episode of her podcast, Miss Me? Allen labeled Corden a "beg friend."

Corden was a guest on Allen's BBC chat show, Lily Allen and Friends, in 2008.

She described Corden as persistent and flirtatious during their interactions.

"James Corden was a bit of a beg friend, for me. [He] came on my chat show and was very flirtatious with me, and we sort of made friends and I introduced him to a group of my friends," she said.

Allen also addressed being accused of "leading him on or something" by Corden. However, she repeated that she "definitely wasn’t"

She added, "I’d say if I’ve ever had a famous beggy friend it was James Corden, back in the day. He’s not begging me anymore. I’m not begging him either. I can’t do anything for him now. He’s good."

Notably, The History Boys actor has not yet responded to Allen's recent comments.