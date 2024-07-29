Sebastian Stan says Bucky Barnes has 'nine lives' in Marvel

As the Thunderbolts' first look was teased at San Diego Comic-Con, Sebastian Stan made an interesting remark about his Marvel character, Bucky Barnes, saying he has "nine lives."



Expanding on his comment, he told GamesRadar+ that it felt extremely great to be part of the franchise for over a decade especially when he says he had no idea he could be back.

"It was in a good way," he said referring to the remark. "I never expected to be back, certainly with this group, but it's turned out to be an amazing journey for my character. We got him into a really fun place now and I think this is the right place to be. If you see the movie, we're all a very odd bunch and he fits right in."

In line with his long and steady performance, Sebastian's co-stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell also expect to see their respective characters have a long run like his role.

"Do we hope we'll have longevity in the franchise? I could use the work," the Stranger Things star jested. "I could use it," the 22 Jump Street actor chimed in. "I'm not going to turn down anybody. I hope so unless it turns out to be a real drag and then you can hook me out."