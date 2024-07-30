Kevin Smith speaks on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Kevin Smith addressed pal Ben Affleck's split rumours with Jennifer Lopez as reported by DailyMail.

The couple, who married in July 2022, have not been seen together in months, leading to speculations of divorce.

Recently, Affleck purchased a 20.5 million dollars in Pacific Palisades.

Smith, speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, revealed that he hasn’t reached out to Affleck yet, despite his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith’s advice.

"Obviously, he’s been going through a thing, or at least that’s what it says in the press and whatnot," he said.

"I, being his least trustworthy friend who’s very loose-lipped … my wife was like, "Oh, you should reach out to him," Smith continues.

Smith added, "I was like, "The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot". So when he’s in a good place, he’ll let me know."

However, Smith mentioned that he plans to speak to Affleck, saying, "I’ll be reaching out to him. He may even come play, but I haven’t been anywhere near the situation."