Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era

Katy Perry has recently expressed her admiration for Charli XCX.

During her appearance on The One Show, Perry praised Charli for her achievements and current success.

"Of course, I think she is in her prime right now. She’s gotten all of her flowers, she works so hard and is a super mega pop star," she said.

This praise comes as Perry is promoting her upcoming album, 143, set to release in September. She also made headlines with her single Woman’s World.

Charli XCX’s album Brat, released last month, has become a cultural touchstone with its themes of hedonism and rebellion.

The album’s vibrant lime green cover and the Brat Summer trend have gained significant attention, comparable to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer movement.

The term Brat Summer has been used to describe a season of fun and freedom, inspired by XCX’s music.

Charli XCX hints at new music on Instagram

Recently, Charli reacted to the outlets saying "Brat Summer is over" on Instagram. She wrote, "oh? see u next week," hinting at a new music.