 
Geo News

Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era

Katy Perry is set to release her new album '143'

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Katy Perry applauds super mega pop star Charli XCXs Brat era
Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era

Katy Perry has recently expressed her admiration for Charli XCX.

During her appearance on The One Show, Perry praised Charli for her achievements and current success.

"Of course, I think she is in her prime right now. She’s gotten all of her flowers, she works so hard and is a super mega pop star," she said.

This praise comes as Perry is promoting her upcoming album, 143, set to release in September. She also made headlines with her single Woman’s World.

Charli XCX’s album Brat, released last month, has become a cultural touchstone with its themes of hedonism and rebellion.

The album’s vibrant lime green cover and the Brat Summer trend have gained significant attention, comparable to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer movement.

The term Brat Summer has been used to describe a season of fun and freedom, inspired by XCX’s music.

Charli XCX hints at new music on Instagram
Charli XCX hints at new music on Instagram

Recently, Charli reacted to the outlets saying "Brat Summer is over" on Instagram. She wrote, "oh? see u next week," hinting at a new music.

Ben Affleck missing from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surprised Kevin Smith
Ben Affleck missing from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surprised Kevin Smith
Princess Diana wedding ‘worst day of life' amid shooting anxiety
Princess Diana wedding ‘worst day of life' amid shooting anxiety
Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations
Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations
Kate Middleton, Prince William heartbroken as ‘parents' over Southport deaths video
Kate Middleton, Prince William heartbroken as ‘parents' over Southport deaths
Tom Cruise draws cheers at Paris Olympics before London return video
Tom Cruise draws cheers at Paris Olympics before London return
Jennifer Stone spills the tea on Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez 'drama'
Jennifer Stone spills the tea on Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez 'drama'
Stevie Nicks addresses shocking health scare at latest concert
Stevie Nicks addresses shocking health scare at latest concert
King Charles urgent statement as children dead in Southport knife attack video
King Charles urgent statement as children dead in Southport knife attack