Taylor Tomlinson gushes over 'the nicest' San Francisco welcome

Taylor Tomlinson praised the welcome she received in the city as she spent the weekend there to perform a gig

July 30, 2024

Taylor Tomlinson might have landed to more than just a gig at San Francisco.

As the 30-year-old performed a comedic sketch in the Californian city, she gushed over the rather cozy welcome she received.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the After Midnight host, posted a carousel of images featuring images from her performance.

Amongst the images, Tomlinson also included a video of her praising the hotel room she was allotted to stay in, deeming it as “the nicest hotel room I’ve ever been in, in my life.”

As she flipped the camera lens to show a view of the room she was staying in, the comedian zoomed in to a welcome treat that was resting on her table.

It was an intricate model of the Golden Gate Bridge with different sweet delicacies and the words “Welcome to San Francisco” written.

Taylor Tomlinson’s visit to the city comes shortly she announced her upcoming comedy Save Me Tour, a most probably satirical and of course humorous take on her rather strict religious upbringing.

The comedian and CBS’ late night show host is geared to begin her aforementioned tour on October 4, 2024.

