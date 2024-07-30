Stevie Nicks addresses shocking health scare at latest concert

Stevie Nicks just revealed what led to her health scare.

According to Deadline, when Nicks took the stage of her rescheduled concert, on July 24, the 76-year-old, she told her audience what led the unexpected cancellation of her originally scheduled July 6 and 9 concert.

“I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” the Gypsy singer told her spectators.

The artist also revealed how she was staying in a rather “fabulous castle” in Glasgow ahead of her show and recalled asking to be taken to a hospital.

"We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days," Nicks recalled, adding, "I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency.' She looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.'"

"And so our butler — this wonderful man — throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital," Nicks added.

“This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here. And I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here," she said.