Meghan Markle ‘inappropriate' request was ‘firmly' rejected by Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were denied Royal privileges

July 30, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inappropriate request was shut down by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sussex couple, who tied the knot in 2018, did not want to live in Windsor Castle quarters- a proposition denied by Her Majesty.

The Times reported that the couple "asked the [late] Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage".

However, their "inappropriate" request was "politely but firmly suggested"

Meanwhile, royal expert Hugo Vickers counters that Frogmore Cottage, the house that was actually given to the Sussexes to make their abode, is a grand property itself.

Hugo Vickers told the outlet: "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

Prince Harry and Meghan, however, weee evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023, three years after their left the Royal Family.

