Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has dubbed UK knife attack that left two children dead ‘horrifying’



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Police confirm 2 children killed, 6 more critically wounded, in mass stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party in Southport.”

He further said, “2 adults also critically wounded. 17-yr-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

The outspoken journalist dubbed the incident ‘Unspeakably horrifying”.

According to reports an attacker with a knife killed two children and wounded 11 other people, including six youths in critical condition, at a dance class in northern England on Monday, police said.

Police chief Serena Kennedy said that the attack was not being treated as terror-related, and that the attacker´s motivation was unclear.

All of those injured had been stabbed, she added.