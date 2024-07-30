 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also issue statement besides Piers Morgan

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party
Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has dubbed UK knife attack that left two children dead ‘horrifying’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Police confirm 2 children killed, 6 more critically wounded, in mass stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party in Southport.”

He further said, “2 adults also critically wounded. 17-yr-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party

The outspoken journalist dubbed the incident ‘Unspeakably horrifying”.

According to reports an attacker with a knife killed two children and wounded 11 other people, including six youths in critical condition, at a dance class in northern England on Monday, police said.

Police chief Serena Kennedy said that the attack was not being treated as terror-related, and that the attacker´s motivation was unclear.

All of those injured had been stabbed, she added.

Ozzy Osbourne issues new statement after Britney Spears' savage comeback
Ozzy Osbourne issues new statement after Britney Spears' savage comeback
King Charles ‘incredibly sad' after Prince Harry's latest statement over security fears
King Charles ‘incredibly sad' after Prince Harry's latest statement over security fears
Ryan Reynolds reveals Wrexham player's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Ryan Reynolds reveals Wrexham player's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert
Meghan Markle ‘inappropriate' request was ‘firmly' rejected by Queen
Meghan Markle ‘inappropriate' request was ‘firmly' rejected by Queen
Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era
Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era
Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way video
Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way
Prince William, Kate Middleton broke up after ‘30 minute emotionally charged' chat
Prince William, Kate Middleton broke up after ‘30 minute emotionally charged' chat