Shiloh Jolie's petition to drop Brad Pitt's surname being dragged in court

Shiloh Jolie's petition to drop Brad from last name being dragged in court

Shiloh Jolie's petition to remove her father Brad Pitt's surname from her legal name is being procrastinated.



Shiloh, who recently turned 18 in May, is following in her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne's footsteps by opting for a name change.

However, the teen will have to wait longer to disassociate from her father's surname given the court's decision to delay the hearing, People reported.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Jolie-Pitt's lawyer, Peter Levine, said in a statement.

"Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

However, Brad Pitt, 60, is openly distressed about his second biological child dropping his surname.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," said the source. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

"He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon]," the source continued, but the distance from his children 'pains him.'

However, he previously faced criticism for not extending the same sentiments at the time his adoptive child, Zahara, dropped his name.



The strained relationship stems from allegations of abuse on a private plane in 2016, which had led to Angelina Jolie, 49, filing for divorce.

The ex couple shares five children, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.