Princess Eugenie shares her 'most favourite' memories

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her ‘most favourite’ memories.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared never-before-seen photos with mom Sarah and sister Beatrice from Olympics 2012 and said, “The Olympics is one of the best things in our world.

“It’s such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.”

She further said, “Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!”



According to a report by People magazine, Princess Anne passed on her love of horses to her daughter, Zara.

Zara competed in individual and team eventing in the late aughts and early 2010s, winning an individual gold medal at the 2006 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics on her horse High Kingdom.