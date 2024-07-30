 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie shares her 'most favourite' memories

Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photos with mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Beatrice

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Princess Eugenie shares her most favourite memories
Princess Eugenie shares her 'most favourite' memories

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her ‘most favourite’ memories.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared never-before-seen photos with mom Sarah and sister Beatrice from Olympics 2012 and said, “The Olympics is one of the best things in our world.

“It’s such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.”

She further said, “Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!”

According to a report by People magazine, Princess Anne passed on her love of horses to her daughter, Zara.

Zara competed in individual and team eventing in the late aughts and early 2010s, winning an individual gold medal at the 2006 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics on her horse High Kingdom. 

Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party
Piers Morgan reacts to stabbing at Taylor Swift themed dance class party
Ozzy Osbourne issues new statement after Britney Spears' savage comeback
Ozzy Osbourne issues new statement after Britney Spears' savage comeback
King Charles ‘incredibly sad' after Prince Harry's latest statement over security fears
King Charles ‘incredibly sad' after Prince Harry's latest statement over security fears
Ryan Reynolds reveals Wrexham player's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Ryan Reynolds reveals Wrexham player's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert
Meghan Markle ‘inappropriate' request was ‘firmly' rejected by Queen
Meghan Markle ‘inappropriate' request was ‘firmly' rejected by Queen
Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era
Katy Perry applauds 'super mega pop star' Charli XCX's 'Brat' era
Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way video
Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way