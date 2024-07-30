Queen Camilla sends 'warmest' congratulations to Team GB

Queen Camilla has extended her 'warmest' congratulations to every member of Team GB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the Paris 2024 Games.



Camilla issued the statement after British eventing riders Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen won team gold on Monday.

The team gold medal, Britain's fifth, makes them the most-winning eventing nation in Olympic history, ahead of Germany and Australia with four medals.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace shared Queen Camilla's message which reads, “My warmest congratulations to every member of Team GB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the Paris2024 Games. Your outstanding achievement is a testament to your dedication, professionalism and hours of hard work and you have made us all incredibly proud!”

Camilla is Patron of the British Equestrian Federation.

The palace further said, “Well done to all of today’s winners!”