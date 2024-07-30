 
Geo News

Queen Camilla sends 'warmest' congratulations to Team GB

Queen Camilla is the Patron of the British Equestrian Federation

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Queen Camilla sends 'warmest' congratulations to Team GB

Queen Camilla has extended her 'warmest' congratulations to every member of Team GB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the Paris 2024 Games.

Camilla issued the statement after British eventing riders Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen won team gold on Monday.

The team gold medal, Britain's fifth, makes them the most-winning eventing nation in Olympic history, ahead of Germany and Australia with four medals.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace shared Queen Camilla's message which reads, “My warmest congratulations to every member of Team GB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the Paris2024 Games. Your outstanding achievement is a testament to your dedication, professionalism and hours of hard work and you have made us all incredibly proud!”

Queen Camilla sends warmest congratulations to Team GB

Camilla is Patron of the British Equestrian Federation.

The palace further said, “Well done to all of today’s winners!”

Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney pass on Oscars offer to host
Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney pass on Oscars offer to host
Meghan Markle recieves derogatory new two-bit title
Meghan Markle recieves derogatory new two-bit title
Shiloh Jolie's petition to drop Brad Pitt's surname being dragged in court
Shiloh Jolie's petition to drop Brad Pitt's surname being dragged in court
Demi Lovato flaunts 'new addition' to her life
Demi Lovato flaunts 'new addition' to her life
Prince William confronts King Charles over Prince George role video
Prince William confronts King Charles over Prince George role
Princess Eugenie shares her 'most favourite' memories
Princess Eugenie shares her 'most favourite' memories
Snoop Dogg turns heads with his own fashion show in Paris Olympics video
Snoop Dogg turns heads with his own fashion show in Paris Olympics
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky's secret engagement details revealed
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky's secret engagement details revealed