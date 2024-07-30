 
Meghan Markle recieves derogatory new two-bit title

Meghan Markle slammed for her delusions of adequacy

July 30, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called a two-bit hustler with delusions of adequacy.

The Duchess’ lack of any social standing in the US and UK has sparked a massive debate by royal commentator Julie Burchill.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece she pointed out the last couple of years and said, “Meghan hasn’t been seen in this country since the Queen’s funeral in 2022; two years of grifting and attention-seeking, whereas nothing less than seismic cultural change was promised.”

So the question arises, “What next for this two-bit hustler with delusions of adequacy?”

“No longer really a royal but abandoned by her old showbiz coterie - from Oprah to the Beckhams – and rejected by the new stars (Taylor Swift and her selfies with the Waleses) she is now little more than an amped-up, damped-down reality star, famous for being infamous.”

