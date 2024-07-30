Katy Perry announces new single as a comeback post 'Woman's World' failure

Katy Perry officially announced her song Lifetimes as the next single off her forthcoming album 143.



In regards to this, the pop star wrote to her 206 million Instagram followers on Monday, “LIFETIMES AUGUST 9 SONG + VIDEO PRE-SAVE NOW KATY.TO/LIFETIMES.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 39-year-old singer recently shared that the track was inspired by her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy, who turns four on August 20.

According to Daily Mail, Perry coordinated a dance with influencer duo Brooke Blewitt and Jess Qualter to accompany the teaser snippet, and Irish singing duo Jedward appeared in the clip.

As per the publication, it came less than one month after her comeback single Woman's World failed to impress fans.

It is worth mentioning that the Lifetimes announcement post has so far collected 167,000 likes as fans are anxious to see the music artist recover from the project's lackluster first single.

Furthermore, Katy revealed how her daughter inspired her upcoming song in an appearance on The One Show as she stated that the idea for the tune stemmed from a sweet exchange between her and her daughter.

The entertainer's album 143 is slated for a September 20 release.