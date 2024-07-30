Marvel kneels down to Robert Downey Jr insane demands?

In a report that revealed the extent of Marvel's agreement to accommodate Robert Downey Jr for his return, it seems the megastar got whatever he wanted to come onboard again.



After winning the Oscar for Oppenheimer, the demands and rates of the Iron Man star shot to the sky, according to Variety which revealed the perks and an estimated payday he was given by the franchise.

In his contract, the report says, the 59-year-old wanted the Russo brothers to helm both the films. Besides this, he asked for travel into a private jet, a private security detail, and an entire trailer encampment on set.

Coming back to his massive payday, it was said Robert is making "significantly more" than what the Avengers filmmakers are getting.

The report puts their take-home pay to be at $80 million so the guesswork would find the Sherlock Holmes actor's salary in the $100 million range.

Not to mention, Robert previously had negotiated a cut in profits from the box office of Avengers films.