Taylor Swift expresses shock over 'horrendous' Southport stabbing

Taylor Swift expressed shock over the ‘horrendous’ stabbing incident in Southport, England, which left two kids dead and nine injured.



Police revealed that children attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school were attacked by a 17-year-old armed man with a knife after he “walked into the premises and started to attack the children."

Following the attack, the Anti-Hero hitmaker took to Instagram to share how she was feeling over the incident that resulted in “loss of life and innocence.”

“The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock,” Swift penned on Instagram stories.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” she added.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The event, where the attack took place, was a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 in Southport, England.