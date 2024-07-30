Lottie Tomlinson treats fans as she cuddles up with her son

Lottie Tomlinson showcases her baby bump as she cuddled her son Lucky on Monday.



The 25-year-old influencer revealed that she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Lewis Burton as she shared a sweet clip to Instagram last week.

In regards to the new shot, it was posted to Lewis's Instagram Story' she was lying on a sofa with her eldest, 21 months, nestled up against her.

It is pertinent to mention that in the mother-and-son duo could be seen enjoying mac and cheese in a video as her son made little noises and she asked him for a kiss but he cutely went a bit away from his mother.

Furthermore, the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson went for a natural look with her makeup and sported a white vest top for the picture as she left her belly ring on show.

While announcing the news to the world, Lottie looked glowing in the beach-side video as she showed off her growing bump in a white-co-ord.

As far as the caption is concerned, Lottie wrote, “our little family is growing we feel so excited and blessed that another beautiful baby is joining us in Jan 2025.”

Moreover, according to Daily Mail, Lottie and Lewis got engaged in November 2023 after three years of dating.